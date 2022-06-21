‘Father Of The Bride’ Remake Breaks Views Record On HBO Max

A new remake of Father of the Bride has been released on HBO Max, and it’s doing some serious numbers. The romantic comedy, directed by Gaz Alazraki, made its debut on June 16. Since then, it’s quickly become the single most-watched new release ever on HBO Max for a film that debuted exclusively on the service.

Not only that, but it’s one of the top ten most watched titles in Mexico, according to Deadline. (The fact that it was released around Father's Day weekend also probably did the movie a lot of good.)

The movie follows Andy Garcia as Billy and Gloria Estefan as Ingrid, a husband-and-wife duo of Cuban-Americans. Ingrid grows weary with Billy prioritizing his work-life more than their relationship. Ingrid tells Billy that she wants a divorce, but promises that they can keep it a secret until Sofia, their daughter, has her wedding.

This version of Father Of The Bride might occur to most people to be the first remake of the 1991 film, and while that’s technically true, the story is older than it seems. The 1991 film starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton is also a remake of an earlier film, that one from 1950. And the 1950 film is an adaptation of a novel. So remakes are obviously not a post-2010 phenomenon.

The film was originally up for production by Disney+, but for one reason or another, Disney never got the film off the ground. Instead, it was picked up by HBO Max, where it is currently streaming.

The 10 Worst Romantic Comedy Clichés Of All Time Here are the most annoying tropes we're tired of seeing in rom-coms.