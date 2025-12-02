Guillermo del Toro denounced artificial intelligence in filmmaking whilst he accepted the Vanguard Tribute for Frankenstein at the Gotham Awards.

Joined on stage by the horror-sci-fi movie's stars, Jacob Elordi (The Creature) and Oscar Isaac (Victor Frankenstein), the 61-year-old director began his acceptance speech by honoring Mary Shelley, the author of the original novel — which del Toro picked up aged 11 and instantly knew he wanted to create his own film adaptation.

Del Toro said: “I understood that back then, through her work and the first glimpse of Boris Karloff, that I did not belong in the world the way my parents, the way the world expected me to fit. That my place was in a faraway land inhabited only by monsters and misfits. They have been my kin ever since. So to return to this tale now at 61 with artists as extraordinary as Oscar and Jacob has been truly one of the greatest privileges of my life, and in them, I found another family.”

After Elordi and Isaac said a few words at the event on Monday night, held at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, del Toro returned to the podium and thanked the movie’s cast and crew for bringing his story of Frankenstein to life.

Del Toro said: “I’d like to tell the rest of our extraordinary cast and our crew that the artistry of all of them shines on every single frame of this film that was willfully made by humans, for humans. The designers, builders, make-up, wardrobe team, cinematographers, composers, editors, this tribute belongs to all of them.”

He concluded his acceptance speech by slamming the use of AI in Hollywood.

Del Toro said: “I would like to extend our gratitude and say f— AI.”

In October, the three-time Academy Award winner declared he would “rather die” than use generative AI in his movies.

When asked if he used generative AI in his forthcoming $120 million take on Frankenstein, del Toro said on an episode of NPR’s Fresh Air podcast: “AI, particularly generative AI, I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. The other day, somebody wrote me an email and said, ‘What is your stance on AI?’

“My answer was very short. I said, ‘I’d rather die.’”

