ScreenCrush’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide For Film and TV Fans

Every year, the staff of ScreenCrush offers their personal picks for the coolest gifts for movie and TV fans. While there are plenty of very cool options out there this fall — from Kino Lorber’s new edition of Buster Keaton’s Sherlock Jr. (complete with commentary from ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer) to the incredible (and massive!) new book on the making of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — this year we’re doing things a little bit differently.

That’s because this year we’ve got our very own ScreenCrush store, and it’s recently been expanded to include 4Ks, Blu-rays, DVDs, vinyl, comics, books, and more. There’s so much stuff in there that we’re highlighting a dozen of the coolest items with their own gift guide — with direct links to all of our favorites. Happy holidays and happy shopping to one and all.

Dune (1984) 4K Special Edition

Prove to that special someone in your life that they are the Lisan al-Gaib of your heart with the Arrow 4K edition of David Lynch’s Dune. The disc’s special features include a new restoration of the film, two new audio commentary tracks from historians and film critics, and numerous documentaries and featurettes about the making of the cult sci-fi classic.

READ MORE: 10 Movies With the Best DVD Special Features

Stay on Target Mug

Palpatine knows I can’t get anything done in the morning without my first (and second [and eighth]) cup of coffee. And this handsome mug will remind you the whole reason for the beverage inside: Caffeinate as fast as possible in order to stick to the task at hand, whether that be blowing up a moon-sized space station or returning an email to your boss.

Good Is Dumb Shirt

Look, Star Wars and Star Wars parody merchandise is all well and good, but Spaceballs is the franchise in 2025 with real juice — especially with a new sequel finally in production nearly 40 years after the original movie. So what better time to honor the original movie’s most lasting legacy with a shirt devoted to its most profound line of dialogue? (These days, people might not realize it’s a joke, but whatever.)

Predator 4-Movie Collection

Predator: Badlands reignited a lot of lapsed Predator fans’ love of the franchise, and a lot of them are going to want the Blu-ray box set of the first four Predator films. The set includes Predator, Predator 2, Predators, and The Predator, along with a bevy of valuable and insightful special features.

Raiders of the Lost Ark Vinyl Soundtrack

The ScreenCrush store has a lot of movie soundtracks on vinyl, including a bunch of classics from composer John Williams. If you ask me, the one every film score fan should own on vinyl is Raiders of the Lost Ark — since that’s the format Indy himself would have used to listen to music back in 1936.

The Return of the Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake

Did you know an official sequel to The Blues Brothers came out this year? It’s set in 1997 (before the events of Blues Brothers 2000, phew) and it involves another mad pursuit of Jake Blues following a jailbreak. Co-written by Luke Pisano (son of Judy Belushi) and Dan Aykroyd’s daughter Stella (with a foreword from Dan Aykroyd himself), the hardcover continues the adventures of the world’s most legendary rhythm and blues band that debuted as a gag on Saturday Night Live.

Batman: The Complete Animated Series Box Set

When it comes to timeless animation, few series from the ’90s hold up better than Batman: The Animated Series. It helps that the show took place in a sort of futuristic past, which means its visual style hasn’t aged a day in the 30 years since it premiered. Neither have its incredible stories, which stand as some of the strongest ever told about the Dark Knight. The 12-disc set includes a dozen commentary tracks, a new featurette, and the movies Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

The DC Comics Encyclopedia, New Edition

If you have kids you want to introduce to the world of comics, books like The DC Comics Encyclopedia are essential. They’re filled with beautiful artwork and easy to understand mini biographies of all the greatest heroes and villains of the DC Universe. (Heck, if you haven’t read DC Comics in a while, you might find it very educational yourself.)

DC Comics Super Heroes: The Filmation Adventures Vol. 1

If you’re buying DC-related gifts for someone who’s already seen (and maybe even owns) Batman: The Animated Series and a good DC reference book, try something a little more off the beaten path — like this collection of little-seen cartoons that originally aired in between the segments on the Superman/Aquaman Hour of Adventure and features the adventures of the Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkman, and the size-changing hero the Atom. There are also bonus films featuring the entire Justice League and Teen Titans.

Xeno’s Hoodie

Aliens on Earth? I’m not afraid, thanks to the wholesome and nutritious taste of new Xeno’s! They’re chest-bursting with delicious alien fruit flavors — and this hoodie will keep you warm even if you have to run for your life from a queen alien in a rapidly decompressing hangar bay.

100 Years of Warner Bros. Vol. 4 Box Set

In honor of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary, the company released a series of themed box sets containing many of the company’s greatest releases. Vol. 4, which is themed to “Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror,” is particularly stacked and contains classics like King Kong, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, The Shining, Goodfellas, The Matrix, Inception, and many more. It also includes several pins, and a booklet filled with production info and rare images. If you’re buying gifts for someone who’s growing tired of all their streaming subscriptions, it’s a great way to jumpstart a physical media collection.

Nintendo Switch 2

The hot game console of the moment, and it even comes with Mario Kart World. If you want to buy one and send it to me, I won’t complain. It would save me the hassle of trying to find one for my kids.

