The Final ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Trailer Soars Online

The countdown to the next Marvel Disney+ series is on. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts this Friday, bringing together Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s heroes for a six-part buddy action adventure that will potentially settle the matter of who becomes the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Captain America. Could it be Falcon? Or maybe Bucky? Or could John Walker (Wyatt Russell) wind up with Cap’s shield, the same way he did in Marvel Comics once upon a time? (A lot of dudes have become Captain America over the course of 80 years of Marvel Comics.)

Whoever becomes the next Cap, Bucky and Falcon will also have to stop Daniel Bruhl’s Helmut Zero, and, from the looks of this new trailer, they’ll also be facing off with Erin Kellyman and a new group of baddies known as the Flag-Smashers. (They’re based on another Captain America villain from Marvel Comics, Flag-Smasher.) Watch the trailer below:

This definitely looks like a very different Marvel TV series than WandaVision, although it could still have its share of ongoing mysteries. (Most importantly: Who becomes the new Captain America?) Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19.

