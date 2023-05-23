Final ‘Flash’ Trailer Teases a Crisis on Multiple Earths

The Flash doesn’t seem to be a very accurate title.

For one thing, it’s not just about “the” Flash. It has more than one Flash in it, both played by Ezra Miller.

For another, it also has a whole bunch of other superheroes, including Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and multiple Batmen — both Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s. Jeremy Irons’ Alfred gets to pop in for a second or two. This latest and supposedly final trailer for the long-awaited (and long-delayed) DC blockbuster even includes an appearance by Kiersey Clemons, who plays Barry Allen’s longtime comic-book love interest Iris West. Her only prior appearance in the role came in scenes that were initially deleted from Justice League, and then eventually restored in Zack Snyder’s Justice League director’s cut.

This trailer also gives us some of our best looks yet at The Flash in action in his new costume from the film. Take a look:

Look carefully in this shot, and you’ll see Barry (at least one of them) has posters for Inception and Pacific Rim hanging in his bedroom, which is pretty fun.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash opens in theaters everywhere on June 16.

