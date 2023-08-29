‘The Killer’ Trailer: A ‘Se7en’ Reunion For David Fincher

For the first time since Se7en, director David Fincher and writer Andrew Kevin Walker have collaborated on a new feature (at least with credited work; Walker has supposedly done uncredited rewrites on projects like The Game and Fight Club, and written other scripts for Fincher that never got made). This one got made; it’s called The Killer (no relation to the classic John Woo movie, or the remake of that movie that Woo himself is currently working on). This Killer is based on a series of French graphic novels.

The film’s first trailer does not reveal much in the way of a story, but it does give you a taste of the movie’s vibe. It stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin who, at least in his inner monologue in the trailer, keeps reminding himself to stick to his well-made plan. One suspects he does not actually stick to the plan in the actual film. Take a look at the trailer below:

There’s also a striking poster for the film as well, where the “i” in Killer has been “shot” and lies dead in the middle of the word. (For a second I thought it was supposed to be Morse code until I looked more carefully.)

Here is The Killer’s official synopsis:

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

The Killer premieres on Netflix on November 10. It will play in limited release in some theaters in October.

