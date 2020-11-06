There’s still a lot we don’t know about Marvel’s third MCU Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. We don’t officially know who the villain is — although it’s been reported that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will return from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. We don’t know how the film will address Spider-Man: Far From Home’s bombshell ending, which saw Peter Parker’s secret identity revealed to the entire world. We don’t even know the film’s official title! But we do know this: Production has officially begun.

Today, Tom Holland shared the first photo from the set of the new Spider-Man film, which is directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jon Watts. The photo shows Spidey with a mask over his mask with the caption: “Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...”

Instagram

Holland is wearing the “Upgraded Suit” featured in the final scenes of Far From Home, when Peter redesigned his costume using Tony Stark technology to give him a boost in his fight with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Spider-Man could change costumes over the course of this film — he wore multiple Spidey suits in Far From Home, including the Iron Spider costume and an all-black Stealth Suit — but we now know for sure he’ll be wearing this one for at least part of the movie.

The still-untitled third Marvel Spider-Man film is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.