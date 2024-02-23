James Gunn Shares First ‘Superman: Legacy’ Cast Photo

James Gunn is getting closer to launching his own DC movie and TV universe.

The first film in the relaunched DC Universe will be Gunn’s own Superman: Legacy. (Gunn is now also the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran.) It will star David Corenswet as the new Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane.

Although Gunn wrote the script a while back and selected his lead actors as well, work on the film was paused for much of 2023 due to the writers and actors strikes. With both strikes resolved last fall, Gunn has now assembled the rest of the film’s cast and finalized the script. The movie is still on track for its planned summer 2025 release date.

In fact, Gunn posted a first cast selfie on Instagram this week that shows the entire Superman: Legacy team after the film’s table read. You can see Corenswet and Brosnahan, along with actors like María Gabriela de Faría, who plays the Authority member the Engineer, Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl). Front and center next to Gunn is his longtiime collaborator Nathan Fillion, who will play Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the movie.

“All together for the first time!” Gunn wrote. “What a wonderful day.”

Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is one of ten already announced DC movies and shows fro Warner Bros., all overseen by Gunn, that will comprise the first wave of a new DC Universe. The previous cinematic universe of DC characters, the DC Extended Universe, fizzled out last year with a series of costly flops, including The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Gunn’s universe will include new projects like The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, Creature Commandos, Waller, and Lanterns.

Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.