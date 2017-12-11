Five Big Golden Globes Snubs, And Five Big Surprises

The announcement of the Golden Globes nominations are an annual sacred ritual. First, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces the nominees for their awards honoring the best of the year in movies and television. Then we kvetch about it. And thus shall it repeat every 12 months, forever and ever. Amen.

So now that we’ve had a few hours to digest the HFPA’s 2018 nominees, it’s time to take a look at what they got wrong. But since we like to look on the brighter side of things whenever possible (it’s not always easy these days, we know), in this post we’re not just looking at the worst snubs this year, we’re also giving a little love to the pleasant surprises among the Globes nominations. Because there are some. (Maybe not as many as the number of mistakes, but there are some.)