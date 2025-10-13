‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Fans React to Megan Fox Toy Chica Casting

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has officially cast Megan Fox to voice Toy Chica.

The Transformers star will lend her voice to the playful yellow chicken animatronic in the follow-up to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

A redesigned replacement of Withered Chica from the first film, Toy Chica is the flirtatious, sassy, and sadistic backup singer animatronic of the refurbished Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Fox’s casting was announced at New York Comic-Con Friday (October 10) during Jason Blum’s BlumFest panel.

Reactions to Fox’s casting have been mixed online, with some fans of the franchise unconvinced and others excited to see what Fox brings to the table.

Fans who are excited for the casting have pointed to the parallels between Fox’s public persona as a sex symbol, such as her role in the movie Jennifer’s Body, and Toy Chica’s flirty personality, as well as the way the video game character has been sexualized online.

However, Fox received criticism for her voice work in the 2023 video game Mortal Kombat 1, in which she voiced and served as the face model for the vampire Nitara.

Many players criticized Fox for her flat and apparently unconvincing line delivery, and have raised concerns about her upcoming role as Toy Chica, a character known for her playful, girly tone.

READ MORE: 10 Horror Movies That Saved Bad Franchises

In addition to Fox, other newcomers include Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, and Wayne Knight. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard are set to reprise their roles in the sequel to the 2023 horror film, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, which premiered simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock in October 2023, grossed $297 million globally. The horror film is currently Blumhouse’s highest-earning movie of all time, despite receiving largely negative critical reviews.

The first movie follows a troubled security guard who bites off more than he can chew when he takes a mysterious job at the defunct Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, which is haunted by bloodthirsty animatronic robots.

The second film is believed to loosely follow the events of the second game in the cult survival series, which is technically a prequel, and could potentially include the infamous “bite of '87” story line.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 5.

Get our free mobile app