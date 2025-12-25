The Best New Movies You Can Watch at Home This Holiday Weekend

Plenty of new movies are streaming at home this holiday weekend, and we at ScreenCrush have your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax with your family during and after Christmas.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can catch the new Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel from the comfort of your couch, if you’re in the mood for something a little spooky. There’s also a new fantasy romantic comedy out, as well as a family holiday drama and a brand-new musical biopic.

Want even more options for movie night? Check out last week’s new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Eternity

In Eternity, Joan, who has recently died, has one week to decide whom to spend her eternal afterlife with: the loving husband she spent her entire life and had children with, or her passionate first love—a soldier who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.

Directed by David Freyne, the romantic drama-fantasy stars Miles Teller; Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner. The film became available to stream at home via VOD on December 23.

Where to watch Eternity: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The sequel to 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s follows former night guard Mike and his little sister Abby as they uncover more disturbing supernatural history about the haunted animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and encounter the vengeful spirit of a little girl named Charlotte.

Directed by Emma Tammi, the horror film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, Mckenna Grace and more. The film became available at home via VOD on December 23.

Where to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Goodbye June

Goodbye June follows four siblings as they grapple with grief, family tensions and reconciliation when their ailing mother’s health takes a turn for the worse during the holiday season.

The Christmas family drama film was directed by Kate Winslet and stars Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn, Helen Mirren and Winslet. The film begins streaming exclusively on Netflix beginning December 12.

Where to watch Goodbye June: Netflix.

READ MORE: The Best Christmas Movies You’ve Never Seen

Sentimental Value

In Sentimental Value, two estranged sisters reconnect when their famous but indifferent father, who is a famous director, recasts one of his daughter’s roles in his next movie with a young Hollywood starlet instead. The film explores generational trauma, artistic legacy and grief.

The Danish-Norwegian drama directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsv, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning became available to stream via VOD on December 23.

Where to watch Sentimental Value: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Based on the Warren Zanes’ book of the same name, his biographical musical drama chronicles a specific moment in the career of New Jersey rock legend Bruce Springsteen, specifically the time he spent crafting his raw 1982 album Nebraska amid his personal struggles with family trauma and mental health, as well as his battle for artistic control against his label at the time.

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, the Scott Cooper-directed musical biopic became available to watch at home via VOD on December 23.

Where to watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Get our free mobile app