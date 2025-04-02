‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Is Back in First Sequel Trailer

So I guess this is, like, a sixth night at Freddy’s? Five more nights at Freddy’s? Five additional nights at Freddy’s?

Maybe I’m overthinking this. Universal is simply calling it Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. That’s probably the right call for this sequel to the surprisingly huge film adaptation of the video game franchise. (The second Five Nights at Freddy’s video game was also called Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.)

The first film came out in 2023, and despite being released in theaters and on streaming on Peacock simultaneously, it became a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million worldwide. That’s an almost unheard of sum for a film that’s available at home at the same time.

While the first trailer doesn’t give away too much of the story, there are still plenty of teases of animatronic animal violence. You can watch the whole first Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Based on Scott Cawthon’s blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon). The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set to debut in theaters on December 5.

