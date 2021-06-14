Ten days after director Andy Muschietti gave us our first look at the updated version of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batsuit, he’s followed it up with the first tease of Ezra Miller’s new costume for the upcoming solo film of DC’s The Flash.

As with the Batman tease, this new version of the Flash was introduced chest logo first. In that regard it should be very familiar to longtime Flash fans. It’s got the iconic lightning bolt emblem in gold on a silver background against a red field. The only difference from the comic book version is the level of detail. The chest emblem is filled with lines — it almost looks like a maze seen from above — while the rest of the suit around it is highly textured with all kinds of details. It almost looks like computer circuitry...

The high-tech suit certainly offers a contrast — likely an intentional one — with Michael Keaton’s Batman costume, which looks like simple black and yellow rubber.

The new costume looks almost identical to the official logo for the film that Muschietti previously released on his Instagram about two months ago, on the first day of The Flash’s production. Miller’s previous costume from Justice League looked a bit different, with more of an armor look over a black bodysuit.

Warner Bros.

In addition to MIller and Keaton, Muschietti’s The Flash also stars Ben Affleck as another version of Batman, Sacha Calle as a new Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West — who recently made her DCEU debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League — and Ron Livingston as Barry Allen’s dad, a role that was previously played by Billy Crudup in Justice League.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.