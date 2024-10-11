First Look: ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Officially Coming in 2025

Freaky Friday is getting freakier in 2025.

Disney officially announced today that their sequel to Freaky Friday — which will star both of the previous movie’s stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan — will debut in theaters in the summer of 2025. They also unveiled the first photo from the film, which shows Curtis and Lohan recreating one of the most iconic images from their earlier Freaky Friday.

The new film is directed by Nisha Ganatra, and also features fellow returning Freaky Friday returning cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto.

Here’s the full first-look image at Freakier Friday:

FREAKIER FRIDAY Disney loading...

Freaky Friday is based on a novel written in 1972 by Mary Rodgers. The classic body swap premise between mother and daughter has been turned into a film several times, first in 1976 with a young Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. 2003’s Freaky Friday with Curtis and Lohan was a major hit for Disney, grossing over $160 million and becoming a home video and cable TV staple.

Disney also revealed the official plot synopsis for Freakier Friday...

In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to open in theaters on August 8, 2025. Disney also announced today that their live-action version of Lilo & Stitch will be their big Memorial Day weekend release next year, and open in theaters on May 23, 2025.

