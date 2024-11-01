Good holiday viewing options are essential to a successful visit home in November or December. You need something everyone can gather around the television and enjoy as one, lest things become awkward and strained and you have to do something like make eye contact with your loved ones or, even worse, talk to each other. Blech.

If you’re one of the millions of people around the world who’ll be relying on Netflix for your holiday season distractions this year, here is the full compliment of new options you’ll have to choose from in 2024. The highlights include a new Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie, a holiday-themed season of Is It Cake?, and an animated Richard Curtis Christmas movie. If you prefer your holiday viewing a little less gentle, there’s also Carry-On, a thriller starring Taron Egerton as a TSA agent sparring with a terrorist and Black Doves, a new espionage series starring Keira Knightley.

There’s also a Sabrina Carpenter holiday special, a new season of The Great British Baking Show’s annual holiday specials, and even a movie about an extremely hot snowman. (As my grandfather once told me, nothing is more festive than six-pack abs.)

Here’s all the stuff you can watch on Netflix through the end of the year.

Netflix’s Holiday 2024 Lineup Here’s all the films, shows, and specials coming to Netflix in the 2024 holiday season.

And of course the day after Christmas, maybe the biggest Netflix show of all is back — Squid Game, which returns with its second season on December 26.

READ MORE: Netflix Released One of the Best Movies of the Year

Get our free mobile app