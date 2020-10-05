‘Free Guy’ Trailer: Supposedly, This Movie Is Still Coming Out

The trailer for Free Guy says it opens this year.

You will forgive us for not being optimistic about that.

On the morning that the world got confirmation that over 500 Regal Cinemas in the United States are temporarily shutting down for the second time this year, we also got a new trailer for Free Guy, the action comedy featuring Ryan Reynolds as a video game NPC who becomes self-aware and tries to help the other characters in his game. Then the creators of the game try to shut it down, and it’s up to Guy to save his world. It’s sort of like Deadpool meets The Truman Show with a dash of Gamer in there as well.

Watch the trailer here:

Acknowledging the uncertainty in all big-screen movie releases, there’s also a teaser for the film featuring Ryan Reynolds and the cast recording a bunch of contingency announcements for later release dates as well:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Twentieth Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy supposedly — supposedly — opens in theaters on December 11, 2020. We’ll see!