New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Has So Many F-Bombs

Marvel

Hugh Jackman spent almost 20 years making X-Men movies shackled by a PG-13 rating. At least until 2017’s Logan, he couldn’t swear, and certainly couldn’t do much with his claws besides wave them in the air a whole bunch. His Wolverine never got to truly cut loose.

Based on the trailers for Jackman’s return to the X-Men universe in Deadpool & Wolverine, there are no such restrictions this time. The latest trailer, which is here to hype the fact that you can now buy advance tickets for the film, contains more F-bombs than other entire phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it’s only one minute long! Even the tagline movie the movie is an F-bomb.

How many will the entire movie include? I guess we’ll see; watch the new Deadpool & Wolverine teaser below.

In addition to pairing Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the new cross-sequel features Emma Corrin as villain Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew MacFadyen as a new member of the Time Variance Authority, Paradox.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline, pulls Wade Wilson / Deadpool from his quiet life and set him on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26. Tickets are on sale now.

Marvel
