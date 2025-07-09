If you logged onto your Max account this morning, you might have noticed something a little different. Or maybe familiar.

Max is HBO Max again.

The decision to debrand the Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service was announced back in May. That undid one of the more baffling decisions in recent years — erasing HBO Max from the name of the service to make it just Max. (WBD made that move back in the spring of 2023, meaning the change lasted for a little over two years.)

When they announced Max was going back to HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had this to say on the move:

The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.

HBO HBO loading...

READ MORE: TV Shows We Used to Love That Are Cringe Now

Functionally, I don’t think this move changes anything. HBO programming was still available on Max when it was Max even though it wasn’t called HBO Max. And now that it’s called HBO Max again, you still get the maximum HBO allowed on streaming on HBO Max. To the max.

The only tangible thing this might cause is confusion, because people who don’t pay attention to this stuff could be a little befuddled when they log into Max.com and their computer shunts them off to another website that looks basically the same only with a different logo. (Your subscription shouldn’t change, and your login should be the same — and at least for me personally I haven’t had any issues thus far during the changeover.)

So yes: Max is now HBO Max. Again. At least until three years from now when someone decides maybe Max is the way to go and they switch back. Or they go with a totally different name. HBO Max+, anyone?

Get our free mobile app