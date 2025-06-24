Everything New on Max in July 2025
ScreenCrush’s pick for the best movie of 2025 so far is Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s terrifying and thoughtful take on the vampire genre. And to our pleasant surprise, the film was a pretty sizable hit for an original concept; the film wound up earning more than $360 million in theaters worldwide. A new movie that wasn’t a sequel or a remake or based on a comic and people wanted to see it! What a concept.
If you missed it in theaters you’ll get another shot in July, as that’s when Sinners will begin streaming on Max (HBO Max? Max? Max HBO? I’ve lost track.) There’s not a ton of new TV series next month, but there is a new documentary series about Billy Joel, And So It Goes, several recent A24 releases like Opus and Death of a Unicorn, along with some live sports and All Elite Wrestling.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO/Max in July 2025:
July 1
Annabelle (2014)
Better off Dead…
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Canyon River
Carol
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)
Cunningham
Dames
Dances With Wolves
Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut
Film Geek
Get Out
Get Shorty (1995)
In Time
Insidious
Jewel Robbery
Jimmy the Gent
Lady Killer
Lawyer Man
Life as We Know It
Love & Other Drugs
Love Crazy
Moana with Sound (1926)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
Napoleon Dynamite
One Way Passage
Other Men's Women
Picture Snatcher
Private Detective 62
Red Dawn (1984)
Shadow of the Thin Man
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Showgirls
Sinner's Holiday
Smart Money
Snatched (2017)
Song of the Thin Man
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Taxi! (1932)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Big Lebowski
The Brink (2019)
The Great Wall
The Kennel Murder Case
The Key
The Last House on the Left
The Meg
The Public Enemy
The Road to Singapore (1931)
The St. Louis Kid
The Strawberry Blonde
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Three Stooges
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Torrid Zone
Two O'Clock Courage
Tyrel
Valentine's Day
Valley of the Sun (1942)
What’s Your Number?
What's Your Number? Ex-tended Edition
Winner Take All (1932)
Woman at War
July 2
Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)
July 3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
The Deep Three, Season 3
July 4
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)
Sinners (2025)
July 7
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)
Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
July 10
Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)
Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)
Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)
July 11
Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)
Opus (A24)
Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)
July 12
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)
July 14
Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
July 15
A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)
July 16
911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)
July 17
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)
July 18
Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)
Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)
I Love You Forever (2024)
July 19
Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)
July 20
Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)
July 22
Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)
July 23
Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)
July 25
AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)
AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)
Death of a Unicorn (A24)
July 26
The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)
July 29
Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)
July 31
Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)
