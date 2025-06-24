Everything New on Max in July 2025

ScreenCrush’s pick for the best movie of 2025 so far is Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s terrifying and thoughtful take on the vampire genre. And to our pleasant surprise, the film was a pretty sizable hit for an original concept; the film wound up earning more than $360 million in theaters worldwide. A new movie that wasn’t a sequel or a remake or based on a comic and people wanted to see it! What a concept.

If you missed it in theaters you’ll get another shot in July, as that’s when Sinners will begin streaming on Max (HBO Max? Max? Max HBO? I’ve lost track.) There’s not a ton of new TV series next month, but there is a new documentary series about Billy Joel, And So It Goes, several recent A24 releases like Opus and Death of a Unicorn, along with some live sports and All Elite Wrestling.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO/Max in July 2025:

July 1

Annabelle (2014)

Better off Dead…

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Canyon River

Carol

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 61 (FOOD Network)

Cunningham

Dames

Dances With Wolves

Dances With Wolves: Extended Cut

Film Geek

Get Out

Get Shorty (1995)

In Time

Insidious

Jewel Robbery

Jimmy the Gent

Lady Killer

Lawyer Man

Life as We Know It

Love & Other Drugs

Love Crazy

Moana with Sound (1926)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Napoleon Dynamite

One Way Passage

Other Men's Women

Picture Snatcher

Private Detective 62

Red Dawn (1984)

Shadow of the Thin Man

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Showgirls

Sinner's Holiday

Smart Money

Snatched (2017)

Song of the Thin Man

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Taxi! (1932)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Big Lebowski

The Brink (2019)

The Great Wall

The Kennel Murder Case

The Key

The Last House on the Left

The Meg

The Public Enemy

The Road to Singapore (1931)

The St. Louis Kid

The Strawberry Blonde

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Three Stooges

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Torrid Zone

Two O'Clock Courage

Tyrel

Valentine's Day

Valley of the Sun (1942)

What’s Your Number?

What's Your Number? Ex-tended Edition

Winner Take All (1932)

Woman at War

July 2

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (HBO Original)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 13 (TLC)

July 3

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

The Deep Three, Season 3

July 4

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (A24)

Sinners (2025)

July 7

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Season 9 (TLC)

Wardens of the North, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

July 10

Back to the Frontier, Season 1 (Max Original, Magnolia Network)

Celebrity IOU, Season 10 (HGTV)

Isadora Moon, Season 1B (Max Original)

July 11

Chasing the West, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 202 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 243 (HGTV)

Opus (A24)

Rage (Furia), Season 1 (HBO Original)

July 12

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 5 (Discovery)

July 14

Evil Lives Here, Season 18 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 3 (Discovery)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

July 15

A Killer Among Friends, Season 1 (ID)

July 16

911: Did the Killer Call?, Season 1 (ID)

July 17

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 38 (FOOD Network)

July 18

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (HBO Original)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 51 (FOOD Network)

Family Recipe Showdown, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

I Love You Forever (2024)

July 19

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7B (FOOD Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 2 (HGTV)

July 20

Shark Week 2025 (Discovery)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9C (Cartoon Network)

July 22

Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain, Season 1 (CNN)

July 23

Welcome to Plathville, Season 7 (TLC)

July 25

AEW Special Events, 2023C (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024C (2024)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic S1F: The No Heart Games (2024)

Death of a Unicorn (A24)

July 26

The Pioneer Woman, Season 39 (FOOD Network)

July 29

Worst Cooks in America, Season 29 (FOOD Network)

July 31

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Season 2 (HGTV)

