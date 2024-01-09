Marvel’s new show Echo spins out of the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye, which officially brought Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin into the MCU. D’Onofrio’s role in Hawkeye also made the events of the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil canon in the MCU.

While Daredevil was always supposedly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in practice that show (and all of the other Marvel Netflix shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders) never featured characters from MCU movies, and the stars from those shows never appeared in crossover MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame. That left fans wondering: Are these things really a part of the MCU? Or are they unofficially their own Marvel Netflix Universe? (The MNU doesn’t have a great ring to it, admittedly.)

Then D’Onofrio showed up as a surprise villain in Hawkeye, setting up the new Echo series, and suddenly those shows were hugely important to the MCU. If you missed Hawkeye, or you skipped the Marvel Netflix shows, you might want to know what has already happened before you dive into Echo. Our latest video is here to help. In it we recap all the events of Daredevil and Hawkeye, especially as they pertain to D’Onofrio’s version of Wilson Fisk. Watch the full video below:

