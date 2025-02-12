Viola Davis Is an Action Hero President in the ‘G20’ Trailer

The world is not lacking for Die Hard clones. At this point it’s not even lacking for Die Hard clones about the President of the United States. Back in the ’90s Harrison Ford played a heroic president who fights terrorists who hijack his plane in Air Force One. And about a decade ago we got White House Down with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum and Olympus Has Fallen with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman — which became an ongoing franchise with movie sequels and TV spinoffs.

So I wouldn’t say G20 is a wildly novel idea — but it sure looks like a fun execution. This time Viola Davis is playing the President, who must save the day after terrorists kidnap pretty much every other world leader and hold them hostage at an international summit in South Africa.

The trailer for the film shows Davis’ President Sutton saving hostages, fighting bad guys, and kicking an enormous amount of butt. (If you’ve seen Davis’ The Woman King, you know kicking enormous amounts of butt is something she is quite good at.)

Check out the G20 trailer below:

There’s a pretty fantastic poster for the film as well.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

G20 premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on April 10.

