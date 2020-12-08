Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot will receive over $10 million in compensation for WarnerMedia’s decision to debut the film on their streaming service HBO Max as well as in theaters. The Patty Jenkins-directed sequel is set to come out on Christmas Day after being delayed earlier this year due to coronavirus. Rather than delay the film yet again, Warner Bros. will release the film under this new arrangement.

According to The New York Times, Gadot’s lawyers negotiated her pay for the movie due to the inevitable low ticket sales that will occur as a result of Warner Bros.’ business move. Jenkins will also receive a similar sum. The additional compensation for Gadot and Jenkins has kept them on board with the unconventional release strategy, which Warner Bros. has announced will extend to their entire slate of 17 movies over the course of 2021. These movies include Dune, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and The Matrix 4.

Considering the number of high-profile blockbusters coming out next year, it begs the question if other stars and directors will be getting the same kind of money for their movies to be streamed as soon as they’re released. As a vaccine becomes more widely accessible, Warner Bros. could argue that (at least some) people will be seeing these movies in theaters, but not nearly as many as usual. The New York Times reported that representatives for Will Smith, Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, Margot Robbie, and more major Warner Bros. actors have taken up the issue with the studio. It’s bound to get messy.