A ‘Game of Thrones’ Movie Is In Development

The Game of Thrones franchise may be shifting from TV to movies.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is in “very early stage development” on a movie based on George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy saga, “no filmmaker, cast or writer yet attached. But the company is keen on exploring the idea of Westeros invading cinemas.”

Until now, Game of Thrones has been a cornerstone of Warner Bros.’ TV offerings on HBO and later on the Max streaming service. While the central Game of Thrones TV series concluded 2019 after eight seasons and 73 total episodes, it has continued on via multiple spinoffs. House of the Dragon, a prequel series, is already a hugely successful show in its own right, and Warners is also prepping multiple other spinoff shows set in the fantasy realm of Westeros, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

For many years, Warner Bros. was hesitant to do anything with the Game of Thrones property outside of TV. There were reports that the creators of the Game of Thrones TV show wanted to finish the original series with a trio of movies in lieu of a final season on HBO. That never happened — but it looks like with the show now completed, and Warners always hungry for surefire hits, they have reconsidered their small-screen only position.

THR notes that Warner Bros. is already making both movies and shows of some of their other franchises, including The Batman and Dune. In other words, if it works for those big IPs, why not Game of Thrones as well?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is expected to premiere on HBO and Max in 2025.

