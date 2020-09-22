‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Still Set For 2022 Premiere

Winter is coming, and so is the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon. The show was initially set for a 2022 launch, but considering the state of television production, many feared it would be pushed back. However, HBO President Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline that House of the Dragon is still on track for a 2022 launch. He shared that the show is currently undergoing casting, which for a series of this scale is no doubt a laborious process.

In the same interview, Bloys shared his relief with HBO’s success at the Emmys post-Game of Thrones. Indeed, there was some doubt surrounding the network’s ability to pull in awards without the massively popular fantasy series. But Succession filled the gap, earning four titles at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. “I am thrilled,” said Bloys. “It’s especially nice because there was a question how HBO would do. This is a pretty good way to answer that question.” The Game of Thrones drought can’t last forever, of course. People will eventually crave dragons, blood and betrayal again, and House of the Dragon is poised to bring those things back to the small screen.

House of the Dragon will be an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, likely taking place a good 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Ryan Condol and Miguel Sapochnik will serve as showrunners on the series. Sapochnik directed six episodes of Game of Thrones, including the highly acclaimed “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Long Night.”