How Is Steve Rogers Back in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

Steve Rogers is back in the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, reconnecting with Thor and even grabbing Thor’s hammer Mjolnir again. But how is he back? Last we saw Steve in Avengers: Endgame, he’d retired from the Avengers, so he could live a quiet life with Peggy Carter. Last we saw, Steve was an old man! How’d he get young again? And why does he have long hair and a beard when he had short hair and no beard in the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday that hit the internet late last year?

To get the answers to those questions, check out our latest Marvel video, which takes a look at the Doomsday trailer, and unpack how everything in it was perfectly set up by Avengers; Endgame, and how those final scenes with Old Steve actually make perfect sense with Doomsday when you think about it. We’ll look at the end of Endgame, the clips we’ve seen from Doomsday, and what they tell us about Steve, the Avengers, the TVA, and everything in between. Watch the video below:

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If you liked that video on how and why Steve Rogers is back in Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, one on the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame as Avengers: Endgame Encore, and one on all the Easter eggs in the big Season 2 premiere of X-Men ’97. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Endgame Encore premieres in theaters on September 25; Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18.

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