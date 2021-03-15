Many were surprised to see Glenn Close up for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her work in Hillbilly Elegy. While Close is a critically-acclaimed actress and has been for decades, the Netflix-produced family drama was slammed by critics across the board. So perhaps it comes as no shock that Close is also up for Worst Supporting Actress at the Razzie Awards.

Hillbilly Elegy, based on the memoir by J.D. Vance, follows a young Yale student (Gabriel Basso) as he revisits his hometown and struggling, drug-addicted mother (Amy Adams). We see flashbacks to his childhood, where his tough-as-nails grandmother (Glenn Close) teaches him lessons about life. Despite being the most-watched film on the site in its first day of release, the Ron Howard-directed picture was poorly received by many viewers. While the film was accused by some of being “Oscar-bait,” the cast’s performances were praised.

For Best Supporting Actress, Close is up against Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Olivia Colman in The Father, Amanda Seyfried in Mank, and Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari. This is the eighth time Close has been nominated for an Academy Award, but she has yet to receive one. Since a majority of the hate towards Hillbilly Elegy was aimed at the movie’s direction and screenplay, Close might have a chance at snagging the award.

When it comes to the Razzies, the other nominees include Lucy Hale in Fantasy Island, Maggie Q in Fantasy Island, Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984 and Maddie Ziegler in Music. With that level of competition, it seems unlikely that Close will win. While some critics felt she was miscast in the role, she gave a technically solid performance that was dragged down by a clunky script.

Will Close take home the Oscar or the Razzie? Does she have a chance of scoring both? That would show some incredible range right there.

