Frances McDormand’s mere presence at an awards show, always flaunting an unimpressed reaction or grumpy demeanor, is a treat in and of itself. But this year, McDormand had the honor of actually winning of of those awards. On Sunday night the Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri star was named Best Actress in a Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes.

In the Martin McDonaugh film McDormand plays the grieving mother Mildred Hayes who’s sick and tired of the local police failing to find her daughter’s murderer and rapist. Taking justice into her own hands, she buys three billboards to crudely call out the local sheriff (Woody Harrelson) and goad him into action. Three Billboards is also nominated for Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, Best Score, and Best Screenplay.

