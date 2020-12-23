While we won't have the official list of 2021 Golden Globe nominees until over a month from now, the awards ceremony is already receiving heat.

According to Variety, Lee Isaac Chung's Minari has been excluded from being in the running for Best Picture. Instead, the A24 film has been relegated to the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Minari tells the story of a Korean American family who relocates to Arkansas in search of a better life.

Several Hollywood figures are speaking out over the decision on social media, including The Farewell director Lulu Wang, Always Be My Maybe actor Daniel Dae Kim, and Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Wang posted her frustration on Twitter, after her own movie received the same fate at the 2020 Golden Globes. Wang calls for the awards ceremony to "change these antiquated rules that characterizes American as only English-speaking":

Kim added that the Golden Globes' decision was "the film equivalent of being told to go back to your country when that country is actually America." Liu also pointed out that fact that Minari "is an American movie written and directed by an American filmmaker set in America with an American lead actor and produced by an American production company."

Minari was the winner of the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Awards. Although the film will not be eligible for a Best Picture nomination, the film's cast members can still garner nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress.

The Golden Globe nominations list will be announced on Feb. 3, 2021. Minari will be released by A24 on Feb. 12, 2021.