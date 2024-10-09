Aaron Pierre Cast as John Stewart on HBO’s Green Lantern Series

The upcoming Green Lantern TV show has added another major star to its cast.

The series, officially titled Lanterns, already has Kyle Chandler lined up to play its version of Hal Jordan. (That’s the Lantern that Ryan Reynolds played in the big-screen Green Lantern film.) Now they’ve snagged Aaron Pierre — who was recently seen on the superb Netflix action thriller Rebel Ridge — to play another famous Green Lantern, John Stewart.

After the news broke online, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn himself confirmed the news, writing on his Instagram “Welcome to DC, @aaron_pierre1. After a long and grueling series of auditions I am absolutely sure we’ve found an incredible John Stewart.”

If you’ve seen Rebel Ridge, you know: Pierre is awesome casting for John Stewart. In that film, Pierre plays a former Marine combat instructor who gets caught up in the machinations of a corrupt small-town police force. When they mess with him, he fights back. Pierre is outstanding in the movie; tough but also very human. He’s an ideal choice for John Stewart. (In DC Comics, Stewart is canonically a former Marine too.)

DC and HBO have spent years working on a Green Lantern TV series. This version is being developed by Damon Lindelof, Chris Mundy, and DC writer Tom King. (A previous version of the show that very nearly happened was created by Seth Grahame-Smith, and was going to star Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine as several other members of the Green Lantern Corps, Guy Gardner and Alan Scott.)

Lanterns is expected to air on HBO and stream on Max. With a core cast of Pierre and Chandler, it sounds like a pretty darn good show already.

