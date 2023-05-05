Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was gut-wrenching and action-packed, and it also had a ton of little touches you might have missed because you were too busy crying about Rocket and his friends in those High Evolutionary flashback sequences.

That’s what our latest Marvel video is here for. We break down the dozens of Easter eggs and Marvel Cinematic Universe references you might have missed in the film — and we also try to predict how Guardians Vol. 3 will impact the future of the Multiverse Saga. We’ll show you where the cameo characters come from (and who plays them), how this Gamora is different from the one in the earlier movies, the connections to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that were hard to spot, the character that potentially ties Guardians Vol. 3 to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the references to 2001: A Space Odyssey and how the reflect on the themes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Watch our full Guardians 3 Easter egg breakdown below:

READ MORE: Our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Review

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s ending, everything you need to know before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and all the Easter eggs in the trailer for The Marvels. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.