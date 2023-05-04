Warning: The following post and video contain major SPOILERS for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s meant to be read/watched after you’ve already seen the movie. Which you should do, cause it’s a good one.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had a shocking ending — in that it was less shocking than we expected. If you thought the Guardians of the Galaxy were all gonna die in this thing (which was a reasonable assumption if you watched the film’s various trailers) you were in for a pleasant surprise: Every single member of the team survived, including Drax and Gamora, even though both of the actors who play those characters have already said this is their last h movie.

So what does that mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise? That’s the subject of our latest MCU video, which breaks down all the shocking twists and turns in Guardians Vol. 3, looks at what shows or movies might spin out of this film, and which characters are now retired, and which will be back in the future. Check it out below:

READ MORE: Our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Review

If you liked that video on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s ending, check out more of our videos below, including everything you need to know before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, all the Easter eggs in the trailer for The Marvels, and where in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Kang will show up next. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.