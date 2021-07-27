The ‘Guardians Holiday Special’ Has Stuff ‘You Need to Learn Before’ ‘Vol. 3’

With The Suicide Squad coming to theaters at the start of next month, James Gunn can finally, fully turn his attention back to Marvel and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (Okay, Gunn’s got a Peacemaker TV series for DC, too. But that’s been shot already as well.)

Before Gunn even gets to Vol. 3, though, there’s also a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In the tradition of the Star Wars Holiday Special (but, y’know, hopefully not absolutely abysmal), the Disney+ exclusive will feature the Guardians celebrating Life Day or Christmas or whatever is a big holiday in the outer reaches of space in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the title suggests the special will be a bit of a goof, Gunn says it’s not just a frivolous comedy. He told Collider in a recent interview that the Holiday Special is an important piece of the MCU leading into Guardians Vol. 3. As he put it...

It’s in-canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it’s great. I’m really happy with it.

So take note Guardians fans. If you lapse your Disney+ subscription at some point over the next 18 months, you’re gonna need to bring it back before Vol. 3 comes out. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected on Disney+ around Christmas of 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

