Guillermo del Toro Is Making a Netflix Horror Anthology

Guillermo del Toro already has his Pinocchio film coming to Netflix, supposedly later this year or in 2022 (an official release date has not been announced). Now his footprint on the service is expanding further with an anthology horror series dubbed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Netflix’s official announcement on Twitter described the show as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror.” It consists of eight episodes each with different casts and creators; the acting talents involved include Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, F. Murray Abraham, Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, and Ben Barnes. The lineup of creative talent might be even more impressive, with episodes directed by The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent, Mandy’s Panos Cosmatos, Catherine Hardwicke, Vicenzo Natali, Ana Lily Amirpour, and David S. Goyer. Del Toro himself wrote the short that inspired Kent’s episode.

The show has been retitled; it was previously announced by Netflix as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, (Maybe a title with the number 10 in it doesn’t make sense for a show with only eight episodes.) Del Toro is the creator and executive producer of the series, although he is not scheduled to direct any of the episodes in the first season.

In addition to these Netflix projects, del Toro also has Nightmare Alley, a psychological thriller starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, and Ron Perlman, which is supposed to open in theaters on December 3, 2021. It will be his first feature since his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

