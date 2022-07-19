‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer: The Slasher Finale Takes Shape

It’s tough to take a franchise’s promise that it is ending seriously when it’s already released a previous sequel with the word “resurrection” in the title, but I guess we’ll see.

Whether it really winds up being the final Halloween or not, that is how this upcoming Halloween Ends is being billed: As the ultimate confrontation between Michael Myers and his original nemesis, Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. The upcoming sequel, the 13th in the franchise, wraps up the recent trilogy that began with 2018’s Halloween (and reintroduced Laurie while ignoring every previous sequel) and continued in 2021’s Halloween Kills.

The trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived online, and it delivers pretty much what you would expect: Michael Myers and Laurie Strode fighting to the death:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends will premiere in theaters on October 14. We’ll see if Halloween actually ends. I am definitely skeptical.

