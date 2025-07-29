‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Had the Biggest Opening Weekend in Netflix History

Happy Gilmore is feeling the flow again.

Apparently 30 years did nothing to diminish fans’ interest in seeing a Happy Gilmore sequel. After all that waiting, Netflix released Happy Gilmore 2 last week, and the first results are positive, to say the least. According to Netflix, the film was not only the most watched title across the entire streaming service last week, it was “the highest opening for any Adam Sandler Netflix film ever.” Given that Sandler has been making Netflix movies for over a decade now, that’s not necessarily a small feat. (A few of his Netflix titles: The Ridiculous 6, The Week Of, Murder Mystery and its sequel, Hubie Halloween, Hustle, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bar Mitzvah.)

Netflix says Happy Gilmore 2 accumulated 46.7 million views in just three days of availability. That also makes it “the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.” (At least according to them.)

Netflix Netflix loading...

READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s Interview With Happy Gilmore 2’s MJF

Plus the original Happy Gilmore was also available on Netflix and, fueled by the hype around the sequel, that was the third most-watched movie on the service last week, with 11.4 million views. A third Sandler film, Hotel Translyvania 3: Summer Vacation came in seventh on Netflix’s top ten list.

Sandler talked about making a Happy Gilmore sequel for years before formally announcing the movie in May of 2024. In the film, the hockey enforcer turned pro golfer comes out of retirement after a personal tragedy in order to provide for his daughter (Sandler’s daughter Sunny) and ensure she can afford to study dancing at an elite overseas ballet school. Oddball humor, even odder cameos, and the occasional Subway product placement all ensue.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Get our free mobile app