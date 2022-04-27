‘Harley Quinn’ Is Getting a Kite Man Spinoff Series

Harley Quinn, like the DC character it features, is a very tough show to kill. It has already survived one streaming service; when its original producer, DC Universe, was shut down, it migrated over to its current online home, HBO Max. Now the show is getting a spinoff about one of the most beloved DC Comics characters in history: Kite Man.

Well, he might not be that beloved yet, but hey, that is what the show is for. Tentatively titled Noonan’s, a ten-episode season has been ordered by HBO Max, with Matt Oberg reprising his Harley Quinn role as the voice of Kite Man.

Here is how HBO Max describes the series:

Lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze Golden Glider moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity!

On Harley Quinn, Kite Man is Poison Ivy’s longtime boyfriend turned fiancé. Not to spoil the show, but that’s over now, hence his “new squeeze” referred to in the plot synopsis. Golden Glider is another old school DC Comics supervillain; she’s canonically Captain Cold’s younger sister who is a world-class figure skater who acquires special skates that allow her to ice skate on any surface or even in the air. Comics!!!

Noonan’s is being showrun by Dean Lorey, one of the three original developers of the Harley Quinn animated series along with Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. (Halpern and Schumacker are executive producers of the new spinoff as well.) Meanwhile, Season 3 of Harley Quinn is also expected to premiere on HBO Max later in 2022.

