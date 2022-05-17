Remember last month when it was a big deal that Harrison Ford was doing his first ever TV series for Apple? Well, now the guy is doing TV shows all over the place!

Today, Paramount+ announced that it was launching yet another branch of its massive Yellowstone TV franchise with an “origin story” tentatively titled 1932. Here’s how they describe the show, which will also star Helen Mirren and comes from the architect of the entire Yellowstone TV Universe, writer/producer Taylor Sheridan:

The next “Yellowstone” origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to 1932 and Yellowstone and another Yellowstone spinoff called 1883, the prolific Sheridan has no less than five other shows in various stages of development or production with Paramount, including Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man. And the original Yellowstone remains a ratings juggernaut on the Paramount Network, attracting millions of viewers.

The perpetually gruff but lovable Ford seems like a perfect fit for Sheridan’s sensibility. I mean, if you’re going to watch someone endure pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression, who better than Harrison Ford? He just looks like a dude who lived through all that stuff.

1932 will debut on Paramount+ in December of this year. Meanwhile the fifth season of Yellowstone is in the works as well; it will be split into two parts, each containing seven episodes.

