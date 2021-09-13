‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Easter Egg

The live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to Disney+ in November with Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and introducing Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. And, as you can see from the picture above, another enormously important Marvel character — Pizza-Dog! — appears in the show as well.

Pizza-Dog debuted in Matt Fraction’s critically acclaimed Hawkeye comic series, and based on this first trailer, the new Disney+ show will draw heavily on the book and its versions of Hawkeye and Hawkeye. In our new Hawkeye video, we break down all the references to Fraction’s comics, and spot many other Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the first teaser. They include the possible references to the events of Avengers: Endgame, the comic book history of the Ronin character, and the origins of the Kate Bishop character, and our guesses about the show’s unseen master villain. Watch them all below:

If you liked that video on the first Hawkeye trailer, check out more of our videos below, including the arrival of the Space Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of the interesting subtext in Marvel's What If...? Episode 3, and why Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best MCU movies. Plus, there's tons more over at ScreenCrush's YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

