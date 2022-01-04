HBO Max Fixes ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Mistakes

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrived on HBO Max this weekend, offering a nostalgic treat for fans as they rung in the new year. But very shortly after its premiere, eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans were quick to notice a couple of mistakes — which the streamer has now corrected.

Namely, a photo that was supposed to be the young Emma Watson (who played Harry’s close friend Hermione in the franchise) was actually identified to be Emma Roberts. The snapshot was sourced from the American Horror Story star’s own Instagram. Clearly, someone on the crew got the two actresses confused, and it doesn’t help that toddler-age Roberts bears a striking resemblance to Watson as a child.

The producers have since fixed the issue, releasing the following statement to Entertainment Weekly: “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

But there was one more blunder that was picked up by the public — and Harry Potter cast member Oliver Phelps. Known for his role as Ron's brother George Weasley, Phelps was featured in the reunion alongside his brother James, who played Fred Weasley... Except their names at the bottom of the screen were reversed. Phelps posted a screenshot of the mishap to Instagram, while still noting that it was “fantastic to be a part of the HP reunion”:

While HBO Max has yet to acknowledge the flub regarding the Phelps brothers, it does appear that the names have been swapped to accurately reflect the actors on screen. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can catch the (corrected) Harry Potter reunion special now exclusively on HBO Max.

