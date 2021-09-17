HBO Max Lowers Price By 50 Percent For Limited Time

From today until September 26, WarnerMedia is offering a half-off discount on HBO Max. The announcement comes on the heels of the removal of HBO from Amazon Prime Video Channels. But it doesn't matter if you're a former, current, or new subscriber, if you’ve subscribed to HBO through Amazon, or if you even use Amazon at all. Everyone can participate in the promotion, which lasts for up to six months.

HBO Max is home to all of HBO's programming plus an additional 13,000 hours of movie and television content. The streamer can still be accessed through Amazon Fire TV, which is separate from Amazon Prime Video Channels. The decision to remove HBO from Amazon Prime Video Channels was set in motion two years ago, and is finally happening now.

The discounted ad-free plan will still allow subscribers to view new Warner Bros. movies the day they arrive in theaters for the remainder of the year. At no additional cost, HBO Max members will be able to watch highly anticipated films including The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, and the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections.

In the realm of television, fans can look forward to the third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series Succession in October, and the final six episodes of the first season of the Max Original series Gossip Girl in November. HBO Max also offers a wide array of content from DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

In order to subscribe, head to HBOMax.com, click “Sign Up” and select the Ad-Free monthly plan from the plan picker. Happy streaming.

