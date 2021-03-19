Henry Cavill Gives His Reaction to the Snyder Cut

It’s only been available on HBO Max for about 24 hours, but everyone wants to weigh in on Zack Snyder’s Justice League — up to and including some of the members of the cast. Henry Cavill, who played Superman in all three of Zack Snyder’s DC Comics movies, from Man of Steel to Batman v Superman to Justice League, practically gave his own mini-review of the film on his Instagram account.

“Here's to you Zack,” Cavill wrote, along with several behind-the-scenes pictures of Snyder working with him back on the Justice League set. “Congratulations! I know this has been an arduous journey for you, you kept fighting, though. I couldn't be happier to see your vision for Justice League realised. And what a movie it is!”

Cavill’s probably just happy there’s a version of this movie that doesn’t feature his weird CGI’d upper lip hiding the mustache he had during the reshoots that were overseen by Joss Whedon. Just taking all those shots out makes Zack Snyder’s Justice League about 15 percent better all on their own. It is also interesting to note how much green screen there is in these BTS photos, too. The “exterior” of that Superman monument was entirely created on a soundstage, and even the Kent farmhouse was augmented with green screens. Movie magic, y’all.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream now on HBO Max.

Gallery — The Biggest Changes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League: