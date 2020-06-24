If at first you don’t succeed, recut the movie and try again. 2017’s infamous superhero crossover Justice League is getting a cape-lift and a 2021 release, recut by the film’s original director Zack Snyder. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director had to depart from the project due to a family tragedy, so Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish things up in post. The resulting film is a mish-mash of styles and creative visions, receiving all around poor reviews and box office revenue. Now, Snyder will be releasing a revised cut on HBO Max, in an attempt to set things right.

In Variety’s latest Actors on Actors interview, Patrick Stewart spoke with Superman actor Henry Cavill about his Justice League experience. When asked about his opinions on the new “Snyder Cut,” Cavill replied that he didn’t know much more than we did, except that it’s going to be “Zack’s final vision” for the movie. Cavill continued, “I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision. I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

Cavill agreed that Justice League suffered from a “mix of visions,” and believes that watching the Snyder cut will be a “very enjoyable” experience. We can't wait to see it for ourselves.