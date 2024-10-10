Henry Cavill to Star in ‘Voltron’ Movie

Ready to form Voltron! Active interlock! Hire Henry Cavill! Let’s go Voltron Force!!

The Superman and Man From U.N.C.L.E. star is reportedly joining forces with the Voltron team, which is readying a live-action version of the ’80s cartoon series, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill joins a cast that already includes Daniel Quinn-Toye.

Voltron was a kids TV staple of the 1980s. It debuted in 1984, adapted from the Japanese anime series Beast King Go-Lion. Its showcase star was the robot that lent the series its title, which was a sort of giant transformer comprised of five individual lion robots that joined up to create one massive fighting machine.

The transformation sequence was a centerpiece of the show. If you know what someone is talking about if they randomly say “And I’ll form ... the head!” you were definitely an ’80s kid — and the clip below should hit you right in the nostalgia zone.

Amazon’s live-action Voltron movie has already been in development for two years. Previously Netflix had their own update of Voltron, an animated series called Voltron: Legendary Defender. The series lasted for eight seasons of 78 episodes, and its showrunners included Joaquim Dos Santos, who went on to co-direct Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Voltron would make two big ’80s franchise revivals that Cavill is currently attached to. The former Man of Steel star is also expected to appear in a new version of Highlander, the fantasy action series about a race of immortals who fight with swords through time.

