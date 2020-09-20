Here’s What Happens When You Lose at the Socially Distanced Emmys

It sounded like a wacky Emmys bit: The show sent people — in head-to-toe hazmat suits! — to dozens of locations around the country to hand-deliver the Emmys to their winners when their names were called from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It was not a bit.

Yes, they really sent people to hand-deliver those Emmys to tonight’s winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards. But here’s the catch: The show really doesn’t know who is going to win until they open the envelope. If they just send the physical awards to the winners, well, that would give away who was winning before they were announced. So they had to send Emmys and the dudes in hazmat suits to everyone. Win or lose.

But what happens to the Emmy if you lose? Ramy Youssef, co-creator and star of Hulu’s Ramy lost the Best Lead Actor award to Eugene Levy from Schitt’s Creek, and he posted a video of his Emmy just walking right out the door. Take a look:

Wow, what a phenomenal waste of time and resources for everyone involved. And what a surreal sad sight. Imagine trying to explain this image to yourself in 2016. It would have broken your brain.

And Ramy, don’t feel sad about losing. Everyone lost to Schiit’s Creek tonight. For the full list of winners, click here. Or just assume Schitt’s Creek won whatever award you’re curious about, because it probably did. And hey — go watch Ramy on Hulu!