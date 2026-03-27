One of the original stars of Hocus Pocus isn’t so confident about the third film.

The sequel to 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2 came up during a panel at MegaCon Orlando last weekend, where the first movie’s stars Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Thora Birch, and Jason Marsden answered questions about the franchise. The four starred as Max, Allison, Dani, and Binx, respectively, in the 1993 film.

“Your first question about Hocus Pocus 3, as far as I know, there is a development deal, and that’s all I think we know,” Katz shared, while Marsden added that “no one has contacted us yet” despite all four of them being eager to return to the franchise.

However, a shadow of doubt was cast over the third film when Marsden, who voiced the sassy but lovable black cat in the first movie, voiced his concern about recent corporate shake-ups at Disney.

“...It was announced that it was greenlit. We have not been contacted, and then you all know this new CEO with Disney, which means things are going to change even more,” the voice actor said.

However, if the third movie does pan out as planned, Marsden added that he and his castmates wouldn’t hesitate to join the film.

“We don’t know the life of this. If they do it, and they invite us, absolutely. I think we’d all like to do it again, totally,” he shared.

READ MORE: Disney Confirms Two Huge Sequels Are Coming Soon

Disney officially greenlit a third Hocus Pocus movie in June 2023, with Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher and screenwriter Jen D’Angelo set to return to helm the film.

Released in 2022, Hocus Pocus 2 was a major success for Disney’s streaming service Disney+. The film, which saw Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their iconic roles as the wickedly witchy Sanderson sisters, became the most-watched Disney+ original film at the time, and broke Nielsen streaming records.

In late 2025, Midler gave a brief, promising update on the third film during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Well, you know, they sent a script. And a lot of it was brilliant. So, I got very excited. And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things,” the actress revealed.

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