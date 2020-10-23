The Best Horror Movies To Stream This Halloween Season

Between everything going on in the news these days, I’m not sure anyone needs to feel more scared this Halloween season. Nevertheless, if you are in the mood to indulge in a little horror movie viewing, you have an enormous array of options to choose from. This list is designed to help you sift through a little bit of clutter. It’s got recommendations you might not have seen on a bunch of the most popular streaming sites, along with additional supplementary picks for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. Plus, there are links galore.

Before getting to the picks, it’s probably worth mentioning that the best streaming service for a really deep dive into the world of horror is Shudder, which costs about $5 a month, and offers a one-week free trial to sample their hundreds of titles. If you want to get the most out of your existing streaming subscriptions this Halloween season, though, keep scrolling...