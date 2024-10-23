Every year the airwaves and streaming services are flooded with romantic Christmas movies of every shape and size. If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all; some gentle tension, some mild complications, a happy ending, plenty of trees and decorations.

But Netflix’s latest entry in the Christmas movie genre, Hot Frosty, at least brings something new to the table: The hunky man at its center is not just any man; he’s a snowman who is somehow brought to life. That’s him (Dustin Milligan) in the photo above, working on the roof of a house without a shirt on.

(That’s how you work on your roof in the winter, right? Stripped to the waist, scarf wrapped around your jeans, shredded abs glistening in the sun?)

Lacey Chabert stars as the non-hot snowman of the film, and naturally she falls for this dude even though he is a walking oxymoron and was previously a large mound of frozen water. Can these two crazy kids make it work?

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Hot Frosty below:

How does this dude shower if he’s made of snow? And if he can’t wait does he smell like? I have so many questions.

Here is Netflix’s hot snowman film’s official synopsis:

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy (Lacey Chabert) magically brings a handsome snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays... and before he melts.

Man, I just wish someone, through their naïveté, would help me to laugh, feel and love again. Anyway, Hot Frosty is scheduled to debut on Netflix on November 13. Hot Frosty is a good title for this, but I think Jacked Frost would have been even better.

