‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Secret

House of the Dragon reaches Episode 5 this week, and it’s time for another wedding in Westeros. Surely, everything will go off without a hitch, and everyone will live happily ever after, right?

Yeah right. Comparing House of the Dragon’s wedding to the ones on Game of Thrones is one of the many details we explore in our latest video on the series. We also break down all of the Easter eggs on this week’s show, along with more secrets, references, and little details you might have missed. We explore Daemon’s sexual issues, and how they relate to his overarching storyline, how Viserys’ puke is the perfect symbol for his role on this episode, the importance of Rhaenyra’s necklace, and why the Crabfeeder’s Mask is so key to what’s happening this week. See them all, and lots more below:

If you liked our video on the Easter eggs in House of the Dragon Episode 5, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Easter eggs in House of the Dragon Episode 4, all of the Game of Thrones Easter eggs in House of the Dragon Episode 3, and all the Easter eggs in House of the Dragon Episode 2. (You want House of the Dragon Easter eggs, we’ve got them.) Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.