‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The eternal waters referred to on this episode of House of the Dragon are described as “the dominion of the Merling King.” But who is the Merling King? Well, he’s one of the gods of the sea in the writings of George R.R. Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones and all of the happenings in Westeros. The Driftwood Throne that appears in this episode was supposedly gifted from the Merling King.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Game of Thrones references, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. Our new Dragon video breaks them all down, including all of the potential prophecies in this episode that may foreshadow events in Game of Thrones, the meaning of the Valyrian word spoken to the dragon, and the symbolism buried in the knife that Alicent wields in the climactic scene. Watch them all below:

