‘House of the Dragon’ Sets Premiere Date On HBO

Game of Thrones fans can look forward watching the prequel series House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max this summer. According to the show’s official press release, House of the Dragon finally has a premiere date: August 21.

“Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen,” the show's official logline reads. House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower.

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, among others. Martin himself serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

Up until this point, we knew that the ten episodes of House of the Dragon would arrive sometime in 2022. Now, we can go ahead and mark our calendars for the show’s highly anticipated August debut. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones concluded in May of 2019, so it’s been nearly 3 years since we’ve been able to get excited about a new installment. While House of the Dragon won't feature any of the beloved Game of Thrones characters we’ve come to know, the show will give us an opportunity to get acquainted with some new ones.

Check out the official teaser poster for the show, which HBO Max shared on Twitter this morning: